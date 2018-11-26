Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Boosted by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,367,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 52,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/wells-fargo-co-wfc-position-boosted-by-shoker-investment-counsel-inc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.