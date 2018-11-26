Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 748,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 507,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 76.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

