Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Alliance Data Systems worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $194.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

