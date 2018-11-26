Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.70 Million Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $14,022,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $92.15 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

