Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.31 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,058,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,542,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

