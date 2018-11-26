WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

In related news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,805 shares of company stock worth $46,684,507. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $381.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

