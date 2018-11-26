Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGP. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 124,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,152,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,858,000 after buying an additional 179,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 72,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGP opened at $28.29 on Monday. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.28). Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Gas Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.37%.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

