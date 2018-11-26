Westminster Resources (WMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

