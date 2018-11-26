Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,997 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 904.5% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 146,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 131,809 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 837,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baxter International by 40,097.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,878,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,841,000 after buying an additional 1,874,176 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,877,000 after buying an additional 201,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 38.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

