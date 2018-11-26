Westpac Banking Corp Sells 43,197 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $879,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark J. Parrell sold 37,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,521,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,569 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $69.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

