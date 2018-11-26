WeToken (WT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

WeToken (CURRENCY:WT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, WeToken has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeToken token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. WeToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23,332.00 worth of WeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeToken

WeToken launched on March 18th, 2018. WeToken’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. WeToken’s official message board is medium.com/world-wi-fi-blog. The official website for WeToken is en.worldwifi.io. The Reddit community for WeToken is /r/worldwifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeToken’s official Twitter account is @WorldWifi_ICO.

Buying and Selling WeToken

WeToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

