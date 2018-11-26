Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,257 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Whiting Petroleum worth $723,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,413. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

