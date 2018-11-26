Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.31 Million Position in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Venator Materials accounts for 2.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $629.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.31 Million Position in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/wilen-investment-management-corp-has-3-31-million-position-in-venator-materials-plc-vntr.html.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.