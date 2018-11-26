Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Wolverine World Wide worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $9,510,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,613,000 after purchasing an additional 664,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.
NYSE WWW opened at $33.72 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 4.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 19.51%.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $385,933.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,784.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Wolverine World Wide Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
