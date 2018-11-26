Wowbit (WWB) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Wowbit has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $1.32 million worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003586 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com/ . Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html.

Wowbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

