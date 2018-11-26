WS Management Lllp Boosts Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

WS Management Lllp increased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned 0.35% of Entercom Communications worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE ETM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,573. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $936.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 14,800 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 66,738 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,166.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,638 shares of company stock worth $578,466. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

