WS Management Lllp Sells 70,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $22,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $263,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.89. 12,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/ws-management-lllp-sells-70000-shares-of-lamar-advertising-co-lamr.html.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.