XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 56 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XELB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

