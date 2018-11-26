Xencor (XNCR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) recently:

11/23/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

11/20/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

11/9/2018 – Xencor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

11/6/2018 – Xencor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and are adjusting our PT to $40 from $37 for XNCR stock. We believe the company’s Fc-engineering know-how will produce abundant drug candidates with which to populate XNCR’s proprietary pipeline as well as partnering opportunities as needed. As with most so-called technology platform companies, we believe proof of concept/commercial potential would compel investors to ascribe some value to assets the identity/ characteristics of which have not yet been revealed.””

10/8/2018 – Xencor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2018 – Xencor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.73. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xencor by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

