Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $335,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,837,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

