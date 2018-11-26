Yangarra Resources (YGR) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YGR. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,300.00. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Insiders bought a total of 197,230 shares of company stock valued at $749,481 in the last 90 days.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.