Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells $337,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $345,200.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $382,800.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $514,600.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. 788,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.67. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

