Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris Inc (AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez acquired 11,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $100,360.65. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 331,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,360.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 367,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 84,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

