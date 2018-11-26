Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FARO Technologies’ earnings. FARO Technologies reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FARO Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FARO Technologies.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,651. The company has a market cap of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 1.68. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

In other news, COO Kathleen Hall sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $1,229,074.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,579.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Raab sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $176,946.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,114.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,008. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FARO Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FARO Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 54.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.