Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.87. 383,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 86,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.