Zacks: Analysts Expect Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Michael Kors posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

KORS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

NYSE:KORS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.35. 2,620,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Michael Kors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

