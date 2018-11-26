Zacks: Analysts Set $57.00 Target Price for FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 538.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 163,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 157.1% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

