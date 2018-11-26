Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California Inc (BANC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

BANC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,323.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 7.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 749,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Banc of California by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 80,278 shares during the period.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.