Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce sales of $1.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 million. Biomerica reported sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 million to $5.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.93 million to $6.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.91. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,058. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of -0.18. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.