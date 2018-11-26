Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. Ferroglobe reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferroglobe.

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.67. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,839,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,649 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.3% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 726,887 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,141,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 392,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 55.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 868,916 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

