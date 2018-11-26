Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNN) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,993. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

