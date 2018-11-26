Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. ScanSource reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,689.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 5,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $583,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,967 shares of company stock worth $2,399,028. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

