Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progressive Corp (PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Progressive reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

PGR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.