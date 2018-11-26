Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Recon Technology an industry rank of 233 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCON shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Recon Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative return on equity of 41.66% and a negative net margin of 52.50%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

