Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 59 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of FFNW opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.26. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Gary F. Faull sold 12,409 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $213,310.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 873.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.