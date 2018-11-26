Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a travel healthcare staffing company. It recruits and places nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals in travel or permanent assignments in acute-care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare facilities. The Company’s professionals include RNs, surgical technologists, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, rehab professionals, and therapy assistants. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 328,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,171. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,246,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 379,588 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,935,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 271,949 shares during the period.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

