Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Instruments (NATI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $77,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,545 shares in the company, valued at $17,412,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,026,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,174,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,596. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

