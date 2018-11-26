Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centerstate Bank (CSFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

CSFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,064 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

