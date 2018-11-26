Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

SWIR stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $578.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.70. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

