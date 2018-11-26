Zacks Investment Research Lowers Timken (TKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Timken has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 173,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Timken by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,653,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 23.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

