Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QEP Resources (QEP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QEP Resources actively works to increase its oil development drilling inventory through acquisitions, swaps and organic growth opportunities. The company has shifted its focus to the Permian Basin, where its third-quarter production rose 104% from the year-ago period. The company also maintains a very competitive cost structure, which contributes to the consistency of its growth and returns. Moreover, QEP Resources has an active stock buyback program, which increases shareholders' value. Also, the company is not shy from getting rid of its assets, which do not fit in its portfolio. Consequently, QEP Resources is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as an attractive investment.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. QEP Resources’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,420,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,475,000 after buying an additional 254,888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 260,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

