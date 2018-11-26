Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $681,990.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $681,990.00 and approximately $3,724.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00004001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 4,536,213 coins and its circulating supply is 4,519,651 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

