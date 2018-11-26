Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

