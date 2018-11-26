Zions Bancorp (ZION) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $295,428.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,797 shares of company stock worth $1,305,598. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

