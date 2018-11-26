Zions Bancorp (ZION) Stake Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $295,428.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

