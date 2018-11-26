ZoZoCoin (ZZC) Price Tops $0.0157

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX and CoinExchange. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $30,529.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded 64.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00129073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00190273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.07934573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009169 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZoZoCoin is www.zozocoins.com.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

