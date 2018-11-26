Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.20 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,093 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,223,000 after acquiring an additional 213,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,920,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

