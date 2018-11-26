Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,768 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

CME opened at $189.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $319,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,223.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,967.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,419 shares of company stock worth $6,305,732. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

