$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (SWN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,633,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 88,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 533,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

