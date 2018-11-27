$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh bought 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $276,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $195,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

